What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Chad Michael Murray, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally am a big fan of Chad Michael Murray, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chad Michael Murray right now? On Google Trends Chad Michael Murray had a popularity ranking of 78 ten days ago, 51 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 66 seven days ago, 67 six days ago, 59 five days ago, 91 four days ago, 65 three days ago, 65 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 91. If we compare Chad Michael Murray’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.5. so by that measure, Chad Michael Murray is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Chad Michael Murray never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chad Michael Murray has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Chad Michael Murray are also searching for these related terms: one tree hill, sophia bush, riverdale, riverdale chad michael murray, cinderella story, sophia bush and chad michael murray, chad michael murray gilmore girls, gilmore girls, james lafferty, hilarie burton, hilary duff, chad michael murray 2020, chad michael murray wife, chad michael murray kids, chad michael murray age, one tree hill cast, a cinderella story, freaky friday, bethany joy lenz, house of wax, chad michael murray height, lindsay lohan, chad michael murray tattoo, edgar evernever and a casa de cera.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chad Michael Murray, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones