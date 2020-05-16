Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Chris Pratt, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally am a big fan of Chris Pratt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chris Pratt right now? On Google Trends Chris Pratt had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Chris Pratt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.2. so by that measure, Chris Pratt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Chris Pratt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chris Pratt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Chris Pratt are also searching for these related terms: chris pratt wife, anna faris, chris pratt anna faris, chris hemsworth, chris pratt movie, chris pratt movies, chris evans, chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger, tom holland chris pratt, katherine schwarzenegger, tom holland, jennifer lawrence, chris pratt jennifer lawrence, parks and rec, chris pratt jurassic world, jurassic world, chris pratt parks and rec, guardians of the galaxy, chris pratt guardians of the galaxy, chris pratt onward, chris pratt height, chris pratt married, avengers, onward and chris pratt net worth.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chris Pratt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones