What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Rachel McAdams, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally have always appreciated Rachel McAdams, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rachel McAdams right now? On Google Trends Rachel McAdams had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 39 six days ago, 57 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 57. If we compare Rachel McAdams’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.8. so by that measure, Rachel McAdams is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Rachel McAdams never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rachel McAdams has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Rachel McAdams are also searching for these related terms: ryan gosling, rachel mcadams ryan gosling, rachel mcadams movies, notebook, the notebook, mean girls, rachel mcadams and ryan gosling, rachel mcadams mean girls, about time, eva mendes, channing tatum rachel mcadams, sherlock holmes, regina george, rachel weisz, rachel mcadams instagram, rachel mcadams husband, rachel mcadams age, rachel mcadams wedding crashers, the vow, wedding crashers, rachel mcadams net worth, game night, rachel mcadams 2020, amy adams and channing tatum.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rachel McAdams, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones