Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Adam Sandler, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally really like Adam Sandler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adam Sandler right now? On Google Trends Adam Sandler had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 75 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 58 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Adam Sandler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 56.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.6. so by that measure, Adam Sandler has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Adam Sandler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adam Sandler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Adam Sandler are also searching for these related terms: adam sandler movies, adam sandler movie, adam sandler netflix, jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston adam sandler, adam sandler wife, gems adam sandler, uncut gems adam sandler, uncut gems, adam sandler film, pelicula adam sandler, adam sandler net worth, peliculas adam sandler, filme adam sandler, adam sandler drew barrymore, drew barrymore adam sandler, drew barrymore, adam sandler 2020, filmes adam sandler, peliculas de adam sandler, adam sandler song, pelicula de adam sandler, adam sandler coronavirus, adam sandler 2019 and adam sandler netflix movies.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adam Sandler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones