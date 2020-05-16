What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jack Nicholson, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally am a big fan of Jack Nicholson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jack Nicholson right now? On Google Trends Jack Nicholson had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 51. If we compare Jack Nicholson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.2. so by that measure, Jack Nicholson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jack Nicholson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jack Nicholson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Jack Nicholson are also searching for these related terms: jack nicholson movies, shining, joker jack nicholson, shining jack nicholson, joker, jack nicholson film, jack nicholson the shining, the shining, jack nicholson diane keaton, batman, pelicula jack nicholson, batman jack nicholson, diane keaton, jack nicholson 2020, as good as it gets, jack nicholson age, actor jack nicholson, morgan freeman jack nicholson, jack nicholson leonardo dicaprio, robert de niro, jack nicholson as good as it gets, jack nicholson young, morgan freeman, jack nicholson net worth and tom cruise jack nicholson.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jack Nicholson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones