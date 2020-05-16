What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Dakota Fanning, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally am a big fan of Dakota Fanning, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dakota Fanning right now? On Google Trends Dakota Fanning had a popularity ranking of 66 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 64 five days ago, 53 four days ago, 65 three days ago, 65 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Dakota Fanning’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.1. so by that measure, Dakota Fanning is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Dakota Fanning never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dakota Fanning has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Dakota Fanning are also searching for these related terms: elle fanning, elle fanning dakota fanning, dakota johnson, once upon a time, dakota fanning once upon a time, once upon a time in hollywood dakota fanning, dakota fanning in once upon a time in hollywood, once upon a time in hollywood, dakota fanning twilight, dakota fanning movies, twilight, elle fanning and dakota fanning, elle and dakota fanning, dakota and elle fanning, dakota fanning sister, dakota fanning net worth, dakota fanning age, dakota fanning friends, dakota fanning peliculas, man on fire, all the bright places, war of the worlds, kristen stewart, the alienist and elle e dakota fanning.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dakota Fanning, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones