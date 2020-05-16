What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Brad Paisley, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally have always appreciated Brad Paisley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Brad Paisley right now? On Google Trends Brad Paisley had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 13 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-06 when they had a rank of 18. If we compare Brad Paisley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 15.4. so by that measure, Brad Paisley has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Brad Paisley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Brad Paisley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Brad Paisley are also searching for these related terms: brad paisley wife, brad paisley songs, brad paisley tour, no i in beer brad paisley, brad paisley kids, then brad paisley, youtube brad paisley, brad paisley online, brad paisley concert, brad paisley guitar, tim mcgraw, how old is brad paisley, darius rucker, brad paisley whiskey lullaby, brad paisley tickets, luke bryan, brad paisley new song, brad paisley we danced, brad paisley alcohol, brad paisley penticton, brad paisley net worth, there is no i in beer brad paisley, where is brad paisley from, vince gill and how tall is brad paisley.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Brad Paisley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones