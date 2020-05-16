Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Britney Spears, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally really like Britney Spears, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Britney Spears right now? On Google Trends Britney Spears had a popularity ranking of 58 ten days ago, 50 nine days ago, 56 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 54 six days ago, 89 five days ago, 68 four days ago, 57 three days ago, 57 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 89. If we compare Britney Spears’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 58.0. so by that measure, Britney Spears is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Britney Spears never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Britney Spears has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Britney Spears are also searching for these related terms: britney spears lyrics, toxic britney spears, toxic, britney spears one more time, britney spears 2020, britney spears instagram, one more time, britney spears age, britney spears songs, justin timberlake britney spears, britney spears baby one more time, justin timberlake, baby one more time, britney spears net worth, christina aguilera, britney spears criminal, britney spears album, britney spears perfume, britney spears kids, britney spears oops i did it again, britney spears youtube, britney spears fantasy, jamie spears, madonna and how old is britney spears.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Britney Spears, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones