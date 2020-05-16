Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Nina Dobrev, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Nina Dobrev, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nina Dobrev right now? On Google Trends Nina Dobrev had a popularity ranking of 82 ten days ago, 82 nine days ago, 66 eight days ago, 62 seven days ago, 62 six days ago, 80 five days ago, 91 four days ago, 70 three days ago, 70 two days ago, 65 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 68. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 91. If we compare Nina Dobrev’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 72.8. so by that measure, Nina Dobrev is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nina Dobrev never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nina Dobrev has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Nina Dobrev are also searching for these related terms: ian somerhalder nina dobrev, ian somerhalder, nina dobrev vampire diaries, vampire diaries, paul wesley, ian somerhalder and nina dobrev, victoria justice, the vampire diaries, nina dobrev victoria justice, nina dobrev 2020, nina dobrev age, nina dobrev dating, nina dobrev boyfriend, vampire diaries cast, shaun white, nina dobrev shaun white, nikki reed, nina dobrev and victoria justice, tvd, nina dobrev and paul wesley, nina dobrev instagram, elena gilbert, nina dobrev net worth, how old is nina dobrev and nina dobrev movies.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nina Dobrev, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones