What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Scarlett Johansson, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally have always appreciated Scarlett Johansson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Scarlett Johansson right now? On Google Trends Scarlett Johansson had a popularity ranking of 71 ten days ago, 57 nine days ago, 48 eight days ago, 43 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 56 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 90 three days ago, 90 two days ago, 67 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Scarlett Johansson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 63.5. so by that measure, Scarlett Johansson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Scarlett Johansson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Scarlett Johansson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Scarlett Johansson are also searching for these related terms: scarlett johansson movies, scarlett johansson movie, is scarlett johansson, scarlett johansson colin jost, colin jost scarlett, colin jost, avengers, scarlett johansson avengers, black widow, scarlett johansson black widow, chris evans scarlett johansson, chris evans, scarlet, scarlett johansson 2020, scarlett johansson ryan reynolds, ryan reynolds, scarlet johansson, film scarlett johansson, scarlett johansson instagram, scarlett johansson age, sexy scarlett johansson, marvel, scarlett johansson height, scarlett johansson net worth and lucy.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Scarlett Johansson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones