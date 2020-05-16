Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Lance Armstrong, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally am a big fan of Lance Armstrong, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lance Armstrong right now? On Google Trends Lance Armstrong had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 56 three days ago, 56 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 56. If we compare Lance Armstrong’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.4. so by that measure, Lance Armstrong is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lance Armstrong never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lance Armstrong has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Lance Armstrong are also searching for these related terms: tour de france, lance armstrong doping, lance armstrong movie, neil armstrong, lance armstrong net worth, film lance armstrong, lance armstrong cancer, lance armstrong 2020, sheryl crow, mia khalifa lance armstrong, lance armstrong height, lance armstrong now, lance armstrong wife, floyd landis, alberto contador, lance armstrong documentary, how tall is lance armstrong, louis armstrong, where is lance armstrong now, mia khalifa lance armstrong video, lance armstrong book, where is lance armstrong from, lance armstrong instagram, lance armstrong tour de france wins and what happened to lance armstrong.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lance Armstrong, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones