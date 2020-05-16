What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Adam Sandler, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Adam Sandler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adam Sandler right now? On Google Trends Adam Sandler had a popularity ranking of 67 ten days ago, 46 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 67 four days ago, 74 three days ago, 74 two days ago, 60 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 58. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 74. If we compare Adam Sandler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 56.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.5. so by that measure, Adam Sandler has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Adam Sandler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adam Sandler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Adam Sandler are also searching for these related terms: adam sandler movies, adam sandler movie, adam sandler wife, jennifer aniston adam sandler, adam sandler netflix, jennifer aniston, gems adam sandler, film adam sandler, adam sandler cast, uncut gems adam sandler, pelicula adam sandler, uncut gems, adam sandler peliculas, adam sandler net worth, filme adam sandler, adam sandler 2020, adam sandler drew barrymore, drew barrymore, peliculas de adam sandler, filmes adam sandler, pelicula de adam sandler, movies with adam sandler, adam sandler 2019, jennifer aniston adam sandler movies and ben stiller.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adam Sandler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones