Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Gwyneth Paltrow, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally really like Gwyneth Paltrow, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gwyneth Paltrow right now? On Google Trends Gwyneth Paltrow had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 49 six days ago, 71 five days ago, 72 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 72. If we compare Gwyneth Paltrow’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 67.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.5. so by that measure, Gwyneth Paltrow has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gwyneth Paltrow never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gwyneth Paltrow has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Gwyneth Paltrow are also searching for these related terms: gwyneth paltrow candle, gwyneth paltrow goop, goop, chris martin, gwyneth paltrow movies, gwyneth paltrow contagion, gwyneth paltrow chris martin, contagion, iron man, gwyneth paltrow iron man, brad pitt, matt damon gwyneth paltrow, matt damon, brad pitt gwyneth paltrow, gwyneth paltrow coronavirus, gwyneth paltrow kids, gwyneth paltrow husband, gwyneth paltrow netflix, emma gwyneth paltrow, emma, gwyneth paltrow instagram, apple paltrow, gwyneth paltrow net worth, gwyneth paltrow vagina and gwyneth paltrow age.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gwyneth Paltrow, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones