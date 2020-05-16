What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Jennifer Garner, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally really like Jennifer Garner, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jennifer Garner right now? On Google Trends Jennifer Garner had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 14 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 12 three days ago, 12 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-13 when they had a rank of 21. If we compare Jennifer Garner’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 15.5. so by that measure, Jennifer Garner has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jennifer Garner never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jennifer Garner has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Jennifer Garner are also searching for these related terms: ben affleck jennifer garner, ben affleck, instagram jennifer garner, jennifer garner movies, jennifer garner and ben affleck, jennifer garner boyfriend, jennifer aniston, jennifer garner 2020, jennifer garner kids, jennifer garner john miller, julia garner, jennifer garner 2019, john miller, jennifer garner film, jennifer lopez, ana de armas, people, jennifer garner dating, pedigree, julia roberts, pink, elektra, jennifer garner peppermint, ana de armas ben affleck and jennifer lawrence.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jennifer Garner, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones