Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on The Situation, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally am a big fan of The Situation, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is The Situation right now? On Google Trends The Situation had a popularity ranking of 66 ten days ago, 77 nine days ago, 62 eight days ago, 72 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 67 three days ago, 67 two days ago, 61 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 66. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-05 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare The Situation’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 62.6. so by that measure, The Situation is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that The Situation never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how The Situation has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for The Situation are also searching for these related terms: what is the situation, how is the situation, the current situation, mike the situation, given the situation, situation synonym, understand the situation, the situation room, the situation jersey shore, how old is the situation, the situation jail, corona situation in the world, what is the situation in china, jersey shore, due to the current situation, pauly d, who situation report, what is the situation in italy, the gravity of the situation, assess the situation, coronavirus situation in the world, gravity of the situation, mike the situation jail, how is the situation in china and snooki.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding The Situation, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones