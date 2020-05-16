What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Katie Holmes, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Katie Holmes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Katie Holmes right now? On Google Trends Katie Holmes had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 52 three days ago, 52 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-03 when they had a rank of 56. If we compare Katie Holmes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.1. so by that measure, Katie Holmes has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Katie Holmes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Katie Holmes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Katie Holmes are also searching for these related terms: katie holmes tom cruise, tom cruise, jamie foxx, katie holmes jamie foxx, katie holmes suri, suri cruise, katie holmes suri cruise, batman, katie holmes batman, katie holmes 2020, katie holmes movie, katie holmes and tom cruise, katie holmes dating, nicole kidman, katie holmes and jamie foxx, katie holmes net worth, katie holmes movies, batman begins, katie holmes and suri, katie holmes height, katie holmes daughter, katie holmes instagram, the boy, jennifer aniston and scientology.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Katie Holmes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones