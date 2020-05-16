Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Christian Bale, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally really like Christian Bale, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christian Bale right now? On Google Trends Christian Bale had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 58 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare Christian Bale’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 48.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.5. so by that measure, Christian Bale has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Christian Bale never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christian Bale has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Christian Bale are also searching for these related terms: christian bale batman, batman, christian bale movies, machinist, christian bale machinist, psycho, christian bale film, american psycho christian bale, the machinist christian bale, american psycho, the machinist, christian bale weight, dark knight, matt damon, christian bale thor, christian bale 2020, christian bale ford vs ferrari, actor christian bale, ford vs ferrari, ben affleck, christian bale oscar, ken miles, batman begins, matt damon christian bale and christian bale batman begins.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christian Bale, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones