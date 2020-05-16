What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Josh Duhamel, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally really like Josh Duhamel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Josh Duhamel right now? On Google Trends Josh Duhamel had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 81 five days ago, 83 four days ago, 52 three days ago, 52 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 83. If we compare Josh Duhamel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.0. so by that measure, Josh Duhamel is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Josh Duhamel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Josh Duhamel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Josh Duhamel are also searching for these related terms: fergie josh duhamel, fergie, josh duhamel movies, life as we know it, katherine heigl, josh duhamel dating, timothy olyphant, transformers, josh duhamel wife, safe haven, josh duhamel net worth, fergie and josh duhamel, josh duhamel girlfriend, life as we know it cast, josh duhamel height, fergie husband, eiza gonzalez, how tall is josh duhamel, julianne hough, katherine heigl josh duhamel movie, who is josh duhamel married to, is josh duhamel married, santa clarita diet and safe haven cast.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Josh Duhamel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones