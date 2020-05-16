Hello! I have found some fun facts on Maria Sharapova, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally am a big fan of Maria Sharapova, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Maria Sharapova right now? On Google Trends Maria Sharapova had a popularity ranking of 2 ten days ago, 2 nine days ago, 3 eight days ago, 4 seven days ago, 2 six days ago, 2 five days ago, 2 four days ago, 2 three days ago, 2 two days ago, 2 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 2. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-06 when they had a rank of 4. If we compare Maria Sharapova’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 1.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 2.3. so by that measure, Maria Sharapova is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Maria Sharapova never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Maria Sharapova has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Maria Sharapova are also searching for these related terms: maria sharapova net worth, serena williams, maria shark tank, maria sharapova shark tank, shark tank, maria sharapova husband, maria sharapova instagram, maria sharapova hot, maria sharapova boyfriend, maria sharapova height, maria sharapova age, enrique iglesias, maria sharapova twitter, maria sharapova bikini, anna kournikova, maria sharapova house, novak djokovic, numero maria sharapova, maria sharapova net worth 2020, who is maria sharapova, maria sharapova wta, maria sharapova on shark tank, maria on shark tank, maria sharapova retires and rafael nadal.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Maria Sharapova, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones