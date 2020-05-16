Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Jennie Garth, current as of 2020-05-15. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jennie Garth, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jennie Garth right now? On Google Trends Jennie Garth had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 73 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 15 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-05 when they had a rank of 73. If we compare Jennie Garth’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.4. so by that measure, Jennie Garth has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jennie Garth never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jennie Garth has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-15, my research indicates that people searching for Jennie Garth are also searching for these related terms: 90210, beverly hills, shannen doherty, tori spelling, luke perry, beverly hills 90210, peter facinelli and kelly taylor.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jennie Garth, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones