Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on John Mayer, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally am a big fan of John Mayer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is John Mayer right now? On Google Trends John Mayer had a popularity ranking of 64 ten days ago, 63 nine days ago, 67 eight days ago, 56 seven days ago, 56 six days ago, 73 five days ago, 75 four days ago, 56 three days ago, 56 two days ago, 52 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 54. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare John Mayer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 62.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.6. so by that measure, John Mayer has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that John Mayer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how John Mayer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for John Mayer are also searching for these related terms: john mayer lyrics, john mayer songs, john mayer gravity, gravity, john mayer guitar, new light john mayer, jessica simpson john mayer, jessica simpson, john mayer live, taylor swift, john mayer taylor swift, john mayer katy perry, daughters john mayer, katy perry john mayer, john mayer free fallin, john mayer daughters, katy perry, daughters, free fallin, john mayer 2020, xo john mayer, john mayer say, john mayer tour, john mayer youtube and gravity john mayer lyrics.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding John Mayer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones