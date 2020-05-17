What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Joshua Jackson, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally am a big fan of Joshua Jackson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Joshua Jackson right now? On Google Trends Joshua Jackson had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-11 when they had a rank of 20. If we compare Joshua Jackson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 9.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 12.5. so by that measure, Joshua Jackson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Joshua Jackson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Joshua Jackson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Joshua Jackson are also searching for these related terms: joshua jackson wife, jodie turner-smith, joshua jackson little fires, little fires everywhere, joshua jackson little fires everywhere, diane kruger, joshua jackson jodie turner smith, joshua jackson diane kruger, jodie turner smith, joshua jackson baby, reese witherspoon, katie holmes, the affair, fringe, joshua jackson net worth, josh jackson, dawson, dawson creek, little fires everywhere cast, joshua bassett, james van der beek, who is joshua jackson, joshua jackson age, joshua jackson cruel intentions and how old is joshua jackson.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Joshua Jackson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones