Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Edie Falco, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally really like Edie Falco, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Edie Falco right now? On Google Trends Edie Falco had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 64 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-08 when they had a rank of 64. If we compare Edie Falco’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.8. so by that measure, Edie Falco has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Edie Falco never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Edie Falco has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Edie Falco are also searching for these related terms: edie falco tommy, tommy, edie falco gay, sopranos, is edie falco gay, nurse jackie, the sopranos, is edie falco married, tommy cast, tommy tv show, edie falco age, lorraine bracco, edie falco new show, carmela soprano, edie falco spouse, edie falco net worth, how old is edie falco, edie falco young, is edie falco a lesbian, edie falco kids, is edie falco gay? and is edie falco related to patty duke.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Edie Falco, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones