What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jenna Fischer, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally really like Jenna Fischer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jenna Fischer right now? On Google Trends Jenna Fischer had a popularity ranking of 64 ten days ago, 73 nine days ago, 62 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 67 six days ago, 65 five days ago, 70 four days ago, 84 three days ago, 84 two days ago, 72 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 68. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-12 when they had a rank of 84. If we compare Jenna Fischer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 55.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 67.7. so by that measure, Jenna Fischer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jenna Fischer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jenna Fischer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Jenna Fischer are also searching for these related terms: the office, jenna fischer john krasinski, john krasinski, pam office, pam the office, jenna fischer husband, office cast, angela kinsey, the office cast, jenna fischer hot, john krasinski and jenna fischer, jenna fischer net worth, steve carell, jenna fisher, jenna fischer 40 year old virgin, amy adams, jenna fischer age, jenna fischer kids, pam beesly, rainn wilson, jenna fischer blades of glory, jenna fischer instagram, emily blunt, pam from the office and ellie kemper.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jenna Fischer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones