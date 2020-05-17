Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on John Mayer, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally am a big fan of John Mayer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is John Mayer right now? On Google Trends John Mayer had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 67 nine days ago, 58 eight days ago, 62 seven days ago, 69 six days ago, 77 five days ago, 55 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare John Mayer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.4. so by that measure, John Mayer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that John Mayer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how John Mayer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for John Mayer are also searching for these related terms: john mayer lyrics, gravity john mayer, gravity, john mayer songs, john mayer guitar, jessica simpson, john mayer jessica simpson, john mayer song, john mayer new light, taylor swift john mayer, taylor swift, john mayer live, daughters, john mayer daughters, katy perry, free fallin, john mayer free fallin, katy perry john mayer, john mayer katy perry, john mayer 2020, john mayer tour, john mayer say, jennifer aniston john mayer, neon john mayer and john mayer xo.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding John Mayer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones