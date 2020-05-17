Hello! I have found some curious things on Carly Rae Jepsen, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally have always appreciated Carly Rae Jepsen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Carly Rae Jepsen right now? On Google Trends Carly Rae Jepsen had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 59 nine days ago, 52 eight days ago, 67 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 66 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-07 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Carly Rae Jepsen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 62.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.6. so by that measure, Carly Rae Jepsen has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Carly Rae Jepsen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Carly Rae Jepsen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Carly Rae Jepsen are also searching for these related terms: call me maybe, carly rae jepsen call me maybe, carly rae jepsen songs, carly rae jepsen age, carly rae jepsen emotion, carly rae jepsen i really like you, lyrics call me maybe carly rae jepsen, carly rae jepsen tour, lyrics good time carly rae jepsen and how old is carly rae jepsen.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Carly Rae Jepsen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones