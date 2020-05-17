Hello! I have found some interesting information on Dennis Rodman, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally really like Dennis Rodman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dennis Rodman right now? On Google Trends Dennis Rodman had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 10 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 12 six days ago, 13 five days ago, 13 four days ago, 11 three days ago, 11 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 11. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 13. If we compare Dennis Rodman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 1.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 11.5. so by that measure, Dennis Rodman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Dennis Rodman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dennis Rodman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Dennis Rodman are also searching for these related terms: jordan, michael jordan, dennis rodman michael jordan, dennis rodman worth, dennis rodman net worth, pippen, scottie pippen, is dennis rodman, dennis rodman carmen electra, carmen electra, dennis rodman kim jong, kim jong, kim jong un dennis rodman, dennis rodman bulls, kim jong un, dennis rodman 2020, dennis rodman stats, michael jordan scottie pippen dennis rodman, dennis rodman madonna, madonna, dennis rodman championships, dennis rodman wife, dennis rodman rings, dennis rodman gay and phil jackson.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dennis Rodman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones