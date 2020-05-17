Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Isabella Rossellini, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally really like Isabella Rossellini, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Isabella Rossellini right now? On Google Trends Isabella Rossellini had a popularity ranking of 4 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 6 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 11 six days ago, 9 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 15. If we compare Isabella Rossellini’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 8.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 9.2. so by that measure, Isabella Rossellini is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Isabella Rossellini never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Isabella Rossellini has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Isabella Rossellini are also searching for these related terms: ingrid bergman, dorothy hamill, isabella rossellini young, susan sarandon, elizabeth hurley, isabella rossellini jeune, isabella rossellini blue velvet, yasmine bleeth, isabella rossellini joven, jessica rabbit, isabella rossellini age, kim basinger, death becomes her, david copperfield and isabella rossellini jovem.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Isabella Rossellini, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones