Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Felicity Huffman, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally am a big fan of Felicity Huffman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Felicity Huffman right now? On Google Trends Felicity Huffman had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 54 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Felicity Huffman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.9. so by that measure, Felicity Huffman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Felicity Huffman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Felicity Huffman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Felicity Huffman are also searching for these related terms: lori loughlin, desperate housewives, felicity huffman jail, ronan farrow, felicity huffman daughter, teri hatcher, felicity huffman husband, felicity huffman license plate, lynette scavo and desperate housewives cast.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Felicity Huffman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones