Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Joe Jonas, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally am a big fan of Joe Jonas, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Joe Jonas right now? On Google Trends Joe Jonas had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 93 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 76. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-13 when they had a rank of 93. If we compare Joe Jonas’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 61.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.6. so by that measure, Joe Jonas has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Joe Jonas never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Joe Jonas has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Joe Jonas are also searching for these related terms: nick jonas, joe jonas sophie, joe jonas sophie turner, sophie turner, kevin jonas, jonas brothers, joe jonas wife, joe jonas demi lovato, demi lovato, sophie turner and joe jonas, priyanka chopra, joe jonas height, joe jonas age, nick jonas wife, joe jonas net worth, joe jonas camp rock, nick and joe jonas, camp rock, the jonas brothers, gigi hadid, demi and joe jonas, sophie turner height, taylor swift joe jonas, taylor swift and joe jonas baby.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Joe Jonas, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones