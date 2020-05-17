What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Kate Beckinsale, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kate Beckinsale, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kate Beckinsale right now? On Google Trends Kate Beckinsale had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 57 six days ago, 50 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 57. If we compare Kate Beckinsale’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.6. so by that measure, Kate Beckinsale is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kate Beckinsale never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kate Beckinsale has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Kate Beckinsale are also searching for these related terms: underworld kate beckinsale, pete davidson kate beckinsale, underworld, pete davidson, kate beckinsale instagram, kate beckinsale age, kate beckinsale 2020, kate beckinsale goody grace, goody grace, kate beckinsale movies, kate beckinsale serendipity, serendipity, kate beckinsale boyfriend, kate beckinsale daughter, kate beckinsale pearl harbor, michael sheen, kate beckinsale michael sheen, pearl harbor, van helsing, click, emma kate beckinsale, kate beckinsale net worth, harvey weinstein, emma and kate beckinsale bikini.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kate Beckinsale, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones