Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Nicki Minaj, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally am a big fan of Nicki Minaj, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nicki Minaj right now? On Google Trends Nicki Minaj had a popularity ranking of 53 ten days ago, 55 nine days ago, 53 eight days ago, 68 seven days ago, 76 six days ago, 63 five days ago, 79 four days ago, 74 three days ago, 74 two days ago, 59 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 58. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-11 when they had a rank of 79. If we compare Nicki Minaj’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 57.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 63.8. so by that measure, Nicki Minaj is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nicki Minaj never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nicki Minaj has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Nicki Minaj are also searching for these related terms: nicki minaj lyrics, nicki minaj cardi b, cardi b, nicki minaj song, nicki minaj songs, nicki minaj 2020, nicki minaj net worth, nicki minaj husband, tusa, nicki minaj tusa, ariana grande, beyonce, say so, rihanna, nicki minaj say so, nicki minaj coronavirus, nicki minaj age, nicki minaj doja cat, anaconda nicki minaj, anaconda, nicki minaj instagram, doja cat, yikes, drake and karol g nicki minaj.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nicki Minaj, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones