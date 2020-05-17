Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Selena Gomez, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally really like Selena Gomez, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Selena Gomez right now? On Google Trends Selena Gomez had a popularity ranking of 55 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 54 six days ago, 60 five days ago, 55 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 60. If we compare Selena Gomez’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 61.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.8. so by that measure, Selena Gomez has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Selena Gomez never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Selena Gomez has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Selena Gomez are also searching for these related terms: justin, justin bieber, justin bieber selena gomez, selena gomez lyrics, boyfriend selena gomez, boyfriend, rare, rare selena gomez, selena gomez 2020, instagram selena gomez, ariana grande, selena gomez song, demi lovato, demi lovato selena gomez, selena gomez age, taylor swift, selena gomez songs, selena gomez feel me, feel me, lose you to love me, selena gomez lose you to love me, the weeknd, selena gomez the weeknd, miley cyrus and selena gomez net worth.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Selena Gomez, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones