Hello! I have found some interesting information on Emma Roberts, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally have always appreciated Emma Roberts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emma Roberts right now? On Google Trends Emma Roberts had a popularity ranking of 62 ten days ago, 63 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 57 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 59 five days ago, 69 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-11 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Emma Roberts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.6. so by that measure, Emma Roberts is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Emma Roberts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emma Roberts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Emma Roberts are also searching for these related terms: emma roberts julia roberts, julia roberts, evan peters emma roberts, evan peters, emma roberts movies, emma watson, delirium, delirium emma roberts, the hunt, the hunt emma roberts, american horror story, emma stone, nerve, evan peters and emma roberts, eric roberts, emma roberts boyfriend, garrett hedlund, emma roberts instagram, delirium movie, emma roberts age, julia and emma roberts, emma roberts and julia roberts, emma roberts height, emma roberts robert redford and scream queens.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Emma Roberts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones