Hello! I have found some interesting information on Claire Danes, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally have always appreciated Claire Danes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Claire Danes right now? On Google Trends Claire Danes had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 11. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 34. If we compare Claire Danes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.4. so by that measure, Claire Danes has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Claire Danes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Claire Danes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Claire Danes are also searching for these related terms: claire danes homeland, homeland, claire danes husband, hugh dancy, claire danes hugh dancy, claire danes romeo and juliet, romeo and juliet, claire danes movies, homeland cast, homeland season 8, leonardo dicaprio, claire danes age, claire danes net worth, claire danes feet, carrie mathison, clare danes, claire danes imdb, claire danes children, claire danes young, stardust, how old is claire danes, terminator 3, billy crudup, claire danes kids and claire danes height.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Claire Danes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones