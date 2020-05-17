What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Zayn Malik, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally have always appreciated Zayn Malik, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zayn Malik right now? On Google Trends Zayn Malik had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 10 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 6 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 6 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 5. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-05 when they had a rank of 11. If we compare Zayn Malik’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 7.6. so by that measure, Zayn Malik is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zayn Malik never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zayn Malik has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Zayn Malik are also searching for these related terms: gigi, zayn malik gigi, zayn gigi, zayn malik gigi hadid, gigi hadid zayn, gigi hadid, harry styles, one direction, zayn malik one direction, zayn one direction, zayn and gigi, gigi and zayn malik, zayn malik and gigi, gigi hadid and zayn, zayn malik and gigi hadid, louis tomlinson, liam payne, niall horan, zayn malik 2020, zayn malik height, zayn malik age, zayn malik net worth, zayn malik instagram, bella hadid and zayn malik hair.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zayn Malik, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones