Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Amber Rose, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Amber Rose, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amber Rose right now? On Google Trends Amber Rose had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 24. If we compare Amber Rose’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 59.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.1. so by that measure, Amber Rose has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Amber Rose never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amber Rose has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Amber Rose are also searching for these related terms: amber rose tattoo, amber rose face tattoo, amber rose forehead, amber rose forehead tattoo, amber rose revah, amber heard, amber rose gill, amber rose kanye, amber rose instagram, punisher, wiz khalifa, kanye west amber rose, what is amber rose, amber rose tattoos, what does amber rose tattoo say, amber rose baby, lily rose depp, the punisher, amber rose ig, amber rose new tattoo, ruby rose, amber rose and kanye, amber rose son, blac chyna and amber rose face tattoos.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amber Rose, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones