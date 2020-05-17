What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Kimora Lee Simmons, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally really like Kimora Lee Simmons, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kimora Lee Simmons right now? On Google Trends Kimora Lee Simmons had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 74 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 65 five days ago, 85 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 68 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 73. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 85. If we compare Kimora Lee Simmons’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 58.2. so by that measure, Kimora Lee Simmons is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kimora Lee Simmons never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kimora Lee Simmons has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Kimora Lee Simmons are also searching for these related terms: kimora lee simmons kids, russell simmons, kimora lee simmons husband, kimora lee simmons children, djimon hounsou and baby phat.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kimora Lee Simmons, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones