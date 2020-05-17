What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Donald Trump, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally really like Donald Trump, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Donald Trump right now? On Google Trends Donald Trump had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 46 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 52 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-12 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Donald Trump’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.8. so by that measure, Donald Trump has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Donald Trump never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Donald Trump has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Donald Trump are also searching for these related terms: donald trump twitter, trump twitter, donald trump coronavirus, donald trump news, president donald trump, president trump, biden, donald trump age, donald trump corona, joe biden, how old is donald trump, bernie sanders, donald trump today, donald trump net worth, donald trump jr, donald trump covid, donald trump wife, donald trump china, china, usa, donald trump india, melania trump, obama, real donald trump and donald trump covid 19.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Donald Trump, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones