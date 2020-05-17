Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Lamar Odom, current as of 2020-05-16. I personally really like Lamar Odom, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lamar Odom right now? On Google Trends Lamar Odom had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 51 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-08 when they had a rank of 51. If we compare Lamar Odom’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.1. so by that measure, Lamar Odom has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lamar Odom never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lamar Odom has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-16, my research indicates that people searching for Lamar Odom are also searching for these related terms: khloe kardashian, lamar odom khloe kardashian, lamar odom net worth, khloe and lamar, lamar odom wife, lamar odom girlfriend, lamar odom net worth 2020, what happened to lamar odom, tristan thompson, lamar jackson, lamar odom kids, lamar odom drink champs, lamar odom engaged, lamar odom fiance, nore lamar odom, lamar odom stats, lamar odom height, lamar odom book, kris humphries, lamar odom accident, how tall is lamar odom, keeping up with the kardashians and lemar.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lamar Odom, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones