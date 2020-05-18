Hello! I have found some fun facts on Angelina Jolie, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Angelina Jolie, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Angelina Jolie right now? On Google Trends Angelina Jolie had a popularity ranking of 53 ten days ago, 57 nine days ago, 62 eight days ago, 71 seven days ago, 70 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 53 three days ago, 53 two days ago, 49 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 71. If we compare Angelina Jolie’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 58.9. so by that measure, Angelina Jolie is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Angelina Jolie never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Angelina Jolie has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Angelina Jolie are also searching for these related terms: angelina jolie brad pitt, brad pitt, angelina jolie movie, angelina jolie movies, angelina jolie 2020, jennifer aniston angelina jolie, angelina jolie kids, film angelina jolie, jennifer aniston, brad pitt and angelina jolie, instagram angelina jolie, angelina jolie children, angelina jolie hijos, angelina jolie young, angelina jolie age, shiloh angelina jolie, shiloh, tomb raider, angelina jolie tomb raider, angelina jolie net worth, maleficent angelina jolie, maleficent, angelina jolie 2019, angelina jolie news and angelina jolie salt.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Angelina Jolie, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones