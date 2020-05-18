Hello! I have found some fun facts on Cameron Diaz, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally am a big fan of Cameron Diaz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cameron Diaz right now? On Google Trends Cameron Diaz had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 67 seven days ago, 76 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 54 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 63. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 76. If we compare Cameron Diaz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.8. so by that measure, Cameron Diaz is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Cameron Diaz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cameron Diaz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Cameron Diaz are also searching for these related terms: cameron diaz movies, film cameron diaz, mask, cameron diaz baby, cameron diaz mask, cameron diaz benji madden, cameron diaz 2020, cameron diaz age, benji madden, the mask cameron diaz, justin timberlake cameron diaz, the mask, tom cruise cameron diaz, tom cruise, justin timberlake, cameron diaz husband, cameron diaz pregnant, cameron diaz young, drew barrymore, julia roberts, cameron diaz net worth, jennifer aniston, cameron diaz filme, ashton kutcher and bad teacher.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cameron Diaz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones