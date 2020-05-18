Hello! I have found some fun facts on Halle Berry, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally am a big fan of Halle Berry, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Halle Berry right now? On Google Trends Halle Berry had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 59 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 83 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 83. If we compare Halle Berry’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.6. so by that measure, Halle Berry is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Halle Berry never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Halle Berry has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Halle Berry are also searching for these related terms: halle berry movies, halle berry kids, catwoman, halle berry 2020, halle berry catwoman, john wick, halle berry john wick, halle berry bond, halle berry age, halle berry instagram, halle berry oscar, halle berry net worth, halle berry kidnap, halle berry james bond, halle berry son, kidnap, halle berry husband, john wick 3, halle berry 2019, jennifer aniston, halle berry storm, the call halle berry, halle berry daughter, halle berry children and halle bailey.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Halle Berry, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones