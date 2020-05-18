Hello! I have found some curious things on Travis Barker, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally am a big fan of Travis Barker, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Travis Barker right now? On Google Trends Travis Barker had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-07 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare Travis Barker’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.3. so by that measure, Travis Barker has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Travis Barker never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Travis Barker has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Travis Barker are also searching for these related terms: blink 182, travis barker crash, post malone, travis barker plane crash, post malone travis barker, travis barker net worth, travis barker kids, travis barker machine gun kelly, travis scott, travis barker wife, mgk, mgk travis barker, machine gun kelly, tom delonge, who is travis barker, travis barker burns, travis barker accident, oscar de la hoya, travis barker son, travis barker age, mgk and travis barker, travis barker drum solo, how old is travis barker, how tall is travis barker and mgk travis barker misery business.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Travis Barker, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones