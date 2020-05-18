Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Jake Gyllenhaal, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally have always appreciated Jake Gyllenhaal, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jake Gyllenhaal right now? On Google Trends Jake Gyllenhaal had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 55 nine days ago, 65 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 68 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 60 three days ago, 60 two days ago, 48 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jake Gyllenhaal’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.7. so by that measure, Jake Gyllenhaal is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jake Gyllenhaal never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jake Gyllenhaal has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Jake Gyllenhaal are also searching for these related terms: jake gyllenhaal movies, is jake gyllenhaal, jake gyllenhaal film, tom holland jake gyllenhaal, tom holland, jake gyllenhaal taylor swift, jake gyllenhaal wife, taylor swift, maggie gyllenhaal, ryan reynolds jake gyllenhaal, ryan reynolds, jake gyllenhaal girlfriend, jeanne cadieu, southpaw, hugh jackman jake gyllenhaal, donnie darko, jake gyllenhaal southpaw, prisoners jake gyllenhaal, hugh jackman, prisoners, jake gyllenhaal donnie darko, heath ledger, spider man, spiderman and jake gyllenhaal instagram.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jake Gyllenhaal, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones