What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Paul Rudd, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally really like Paul Rudd, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paul Rudd right now? On Google Trends Paul Rudd had a popularity ranking of 16 ten days ago, 15 nine days ago, 14 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 28. If we compare Paul Rudd’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.3. so by that measure, Paul Rudd is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Paul Rudd never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paul Rudd has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Paul Rudd are also searching for these related terms: paul rudd movies, paul rudd friends, friends, paul rudd age, ant man, paul rudd ant man, clueless paul rudd, paul rudd wife, look at us, look at us paul rudd, clueless, paul rudd netflix, jennifer aniston, paul rudd 2020, paul rudd net worth, paul rudd son, paul rudd in friends, paul rudd meme, chris evans, paul rudd show, paul rudd gif, how old is paul rudd, alicia silverstone, paul rudd height and young paul rudd.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paul Rudd, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones