Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Gabrielle Union, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally really like Gabrielle Union, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gabrielle Union right now? On Google Trends Gabrielle Union had a popularity ranking of 53 ten days ago, 49 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-05 when they had a rank of 53. If we compare Gabrielle Union’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 64.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.2. so by that measure, Gabrielle Union has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gabrielle Union never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gabrielle Union has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Gabrielle Union are also searching for these related terms: gabrielle union dwyane wade, dwyane wade, gabrielle union kids, gabrielle union age, dwayne wade, gabrielle union movies, gabrielle union net worth, gabrielle union daughter, gabrielle union son, gabrielle union baby, gabrielle union instagram, dwyane wade and gabrielle union, how old is gabrielle union, zaya wade, gabrielle union child, gabrielle union husband, bad boys, dwyane wade net worth, julianne hough, who is gabrielle union, bring it on, bad boys 2, gabrielle union children, gabrielle union book and gabrielle union ig.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gabrielle Union, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones