Hello! I have found some curious things on Jason Mraz, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally really like Jason Mraz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Mraz right now? On Google Trends Jason Mraz had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 52 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-07 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Jason Mraz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.9. so by that measure, Jason Mraz is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Mraz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Mraz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Mraz are also searching for these related terms: lucky jason mraz, lucky, jason mraz songs, jason mraz chords, im yours jason mraz, im yours, have it all jason mraz, jason mraz 93 million miles, look for the good jason mraz, jason mraz lucky lyrics, youtube jason mraz, lucky jason mraz chords, lyrics have it all jason mraz, love someone jason mraz, butterfly jason mraz, jason mraz net worth, lucky jason mraz letra, jason mraz live stream, the remedy jason mraz, look for the good jason mraz lyrics, butterfly jason mraz lyrics, jason mraz bisexual, jason mraz living in the moment, plane jason mraz and jason mraz wife.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Mraz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones