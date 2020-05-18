Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Alexis Bledel, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Alexis Bledel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alexis Bledel right now? On Google Trends Alexis Bledel had a popularity ranking of 75 ten days ago, 73 nine days ago, 66 eight days ago, 78 seven days ago, 78 six days ago, 100 five days ago, 69 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 76 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 64. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Alexis Bledel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 48.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 73.4. so by that measure, Alexis Bledel is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Alexis Bledel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alexis Bledel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Alexis Bledel are also searching for these related terms: gilmore girls, lauren graham, milo ventimiglia alexis bledel, rory gilmore, milo ventimiglia, gilmore girls cast, alexis bledel age, matt czuchry, alexis bledel husband, alexis bledel child, alexis bledel mad men, alexis bledel instagram, alexis bledel 2020, alexis bledel height, scott patterson, how old is alexis bledel, how old was alexis bledel in gilmore girls, lorelai gilmore, una mamma per amica, how old was alexis bledel in season 1, kelly bishop, alexis bledel sin city, keiko agena, las chicas gilmore and how tall is alexis bledel.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alexis Bledel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones