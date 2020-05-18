Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Harry Styles, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Harry Styles, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Harry Styles right now? On Google Trends Harry Styles had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Harry Styles’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 55.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.9. so by that measure, Harry Styles has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Harry Styles never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Harry Styles has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Harry Styles are also searching for these related terms: harry styles lyrics, falling, harry styles falling, harry styles 2020, adore you harry styles, adore you, harry styles one direction, one direction, harry styles tour, falling harry styles lyrics, harry styles caroline, harry styles caroline flack, falling lyrics, caroline flack, louis tomlinson, zayn, fine line harry styles, fine line, kendall jenner, harry styles kendall jenner, niall horan, harry styles song, zayn malik, harry styles gay and harry styles album.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Harry Styles, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones